47th BCS application deadline extended
The deadline to apply for 47th Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) recruitment test has been extended by almost a month.
The last date of application submission has been changed from 30 January to 27 February. This has been stated in a notice of the Public Service Commission (PSC).
The notice stated that the last date for submission of 47th BCS online application form (BPSC Form-1) is rescheduled to 27 February instead of 30 January.
Candidates who will receive a user ID within the deadline of application submission that means by 11:59 pm on the night of 27 February would be able to submit the fees within the next 72 hours. No application will be accepted after the fixed date and time.
The notice also gave explanation about the eligibility of the 47th BCS appeared candidates. If a candidate has appeared in an examination that will qualify him/her to participate in the 47th BCS recruitment test if he/she passes the examination and the result of the examination is not published till the deadline of 47th BCS application form (online registration) submission, then he/she can still apply online as an appeared candidate, but that will be accepted temporarily.
Only those will be considered as appeared candidates, who have finished taking all the written examinations at the graduation or postgraduation level by the last date of application submission set for the 47th BCS examination, i.e. by 27 February.
Interested candidates will have to apply by filling the online application form prescribed by the commission on this website or through the commission’s website.
An application fee of Tk 200 has to be submitted through any Teletalk number. Ethnic minorities, disabled and third gender candidates will have to pay Tk 50 as the examination fee.
The circular of the 47th BCS said that the total number of vacant cadre posts in this BCS is 3,487. And, the number of non-cadre posts is 201. A total of 3,688 people will be recruited from this BCS. Some new posts have also been added in this BCS.
To apply for this BCS, the candidate must be aged in all cases between 21 and 32 years on 1 November 2024. Applications will not be accepted if the candidate is younger or older than that.