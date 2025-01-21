47th BCS application deadline extended

The deadline to apply for 47th Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) recruitment test has been extended by almost a month.

The last date of application submission has been changed from 30 January to 27 February. This has been stated in a notice of the Public Service Commission (PSC).

The notice stated that the last date for submission of 47th BCS online application form (BPSC Form-1) is rescheduled to 27 February instead of 30 January.