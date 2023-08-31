40th BCS: Application sought for non-cadre posts

Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) has sought online application in non-cadre posts from the interested candidates who passed both written and viva voce exams in the 40th BCS examination but were not recruited.

BPSC made the announcement in a notification. Of the 8,166 candidates who passed the 40th BCS exams but could not be recruited can apply for non-cadre posts of 9th, 10th, 11th and 12th grades.