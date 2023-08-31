40th BCS: Application sought for non-cadre posts

Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) has sought online application in non-cadre posts from the interested candidates who passed both written and viva voce exams in the 40th BCS examination but were not recruited.
BPSC made the announcement in a notification. Of the 8,166 candidates who passed the 40th BCS exams but could not be recruited can apply for non-cadre posts of 9th, 10th, 11th and 12th grades.
The interested candidates can apply for the posts from today. They will have to submit the form from websites of Teletalk or BPSC. The application will remain open till 7 September.