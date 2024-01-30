BCS admin cadre, BB AD and assistant judge - Basit gets all three jobs

Becoming BCS cadre officer, an assistant director (AD) at the Bangladesh Bank and an assistant judge at the Bangladesh Judicial Service Commission (BJSC) is a dream for job seekers.

Dreams comes true when a job seeker gets one of these lucrative jobs.

Abdul Basit Molla, a graduate of Dhaka University’s law department, obtained three such jobs. On top of it, he also secured a position as a legal officer at Bangladesh House Building Finance Corporation.

In the recently published final results of the 43rd BCS, Basit secured the fifth position in the admin cadre. He stood the 9th in the merit list for the assistant judge recruitment examination and the 16th position in the job examination for the assistant director (General) post at Bangladesh Bank.

While employed as a legal officer at the Bangladesh House Building Finance Corporation, Abdul Basit received the result for the Bangladesh Bank AD in 2022. Subsequently, he switched from there and assumed the position of assistant director.

Following this, upon his appointment as an assistant judge in the 14th BJS, he resigned from his position as assistant director at Bangladesh Bank and he commenced his role there in March 2023. Currently, he serves as an assistant judge at the District and Sessions Judge Court in Bhola.

Basit Molla told Prothom Alo, “As a law student, my aspiration was to become a judge. Following my graduation in December 2019, I applied for the 13th BJS. Subsequently, the job circulars for the 41st BCS and the assistant director (General) position at Bangladesh Bank were published.”