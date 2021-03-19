Technologically skilled youth essential

The youth of the country must be equipped with technological skills in order to adjust with the fourth industrial revolution. If Bangladesh is to fully utilise its prevailing the demographic dividends, it must spread technology all over the country.

These observations were made at a virtual roundtable on ‘Eighth Five-Year Plan: Priorities for future employment of youth and national budget allocation.’ Post and telecommunications minister Mustafa Jabbar was chief guest at the roundtable jointly organised on Thursday by Prothom Alo and Oxfam. Also participating in the meeting were executive chairman of the National Skills Development Authority (NSDA) secretary Dulal Krishna Saha, professor of robotics and mechatronics at Dhaka University Lafifa Jamal, executive director of the Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) Fahmida Khatun and others.

Prothom Alo associate editor Abdul Quayum made the opening presentation at the roundtable. Oxfam Bangladesh’s Empower Youth for Work project coordinator Toshiba Kasem presented the keynote. The programme was moderated by Prothom Alo assistant editor Firoz Choudhury.