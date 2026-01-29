50th BCS preliminary exam tomorrow as High Court summarily dismisses writ
The High Court has summarily dismissed a writ petition seeking to postpone the preliminary examination of the 50th Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS).
The order was passed today, Thursday by a High Court bench comprising Justice Raziq-Al-Jalil and Justice Md Anwarul Islam. As a result, the preliminary examination will be held as scheduled on Friday, Deputy Attorney General Nur Muhammad Azmi said.
Earlier, four candidates, including Enamul Haque, filed the writ petition on Wednesday seeking a stay on the 50th BCS preliminary examination. The petition was listed as item number 77 on Thursday’s cause list.
Counsel for the petitioners, Nazmus Sakib, represented them during the hearing, while Deputy Attorney General Nur Muhammad Azmi appeared on behalf of the state.
Speaking to Prothom Alo after the hearing, the deputy attorney general said the High Court had dismissed the writ outright. Therefore, the preliminary examination will be held tomorrow as per the schedule, he said. The exam will be conducted at 190 centres in eight divisional cities across the country.
Earlier, a group of job seekers, including Enamul Haque, submitted a memorandum to the chairman of the Public Service Commission (PSC) on 20 January, demanding the postponement of all examinations during the election period to allow campaigning for the general election. Without avail, four candidates filed the writ petition on Wednesday.
A total of 290,951 applications have been submitted for the 50th BCS. Through this examination, 2,150 candidates will be recruited to both cadre and non-cadre posts.
Of the 1,755 cadre posts, the highest 650 candidates will be in the health cadre. In addition, 200 candidates will be recruited to the administration cadre and 117 to the police cadre. Among the 395 non-cadre posts, 71 are in ninth-grade positions.