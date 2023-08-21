43rd BCS: Viva voce from first week of September

PSC officials said the viva voce was scheduled to begin from 1 September. But, since 1 and 2 Septembers are weekend, the viva voce will commence on 3 September, Sunday.

Detailed schedule of the viva voce would soon be published on dailies as well as PSC and the commission’s websites.

According to the 43rd BCS written test results published yesterday (Sunday), total 9,841 candidates have passed the written exams.