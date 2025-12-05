50th BCS: Application process open, check out PSC's detailed guidelines

The application process for the 50th BCS began Thursday, 4 December 2025. The Bangladesh Public Service Commission (PSC) has issued a set of guidelines regarding the application and other related matters.

These instructions were outlined in the circular published on 26 November.

The circular for the 50th Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) was officially released on 27 November 2025. According to the PSC, the total number of vacant cadre posts in the 50th BCS is 1,755.

The number of non-cadre posts is 395. In total, 2,150 candidates will be recruited in this BCS from both categories.