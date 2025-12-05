50th BCS: Application process open, check out PSC's detailed guidelines
The application process for the 50th BCS began Thursday, 4 December 2025. The Bangladesh Public Service Commission (PSC) has issued a set of guidelines regarding the application and other related matters.
These instructions were outlined in the circular published on 26 November.
The circular for the 50th Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) was officially released on 27 November 2025. According to the PSC, the total number of vacant cadre posts in the 50th BCS is 1,755.
The number of non-cadre posts is 395. In total, 2,150 candidates will be recruited in this BCS from both categories.
Application starts: 4 December 2025, 10:00 am
Application ends: 31 December 2025, 11:59 am
Age limit: Applicants must be aged between 21 and 32 years on 1 November 2025.
How to apply
Candidates must fill out the PSC-prescribed online application form (BPSC Form-1) via http://bpsc.teletalk.com or the official website of the Bangladesh Public Service Commission and must complete online registration and fee payment within the stipulated period.
Application Fee
General candidates: Tk 200
Ethnic minority/ persons with disabilities/ applicants of third gender: Tk 50
*The fee must be paid within 72 hours of submitting the application.
Instructions regarding admit cards
Guidelines for completing BPSC Form-1, paying the fee via SMS, and downloading the Admit Card for the 50th BCS Exam 2025:
Applications may be submitted via the PSC website or the Teletalk Bangladesh Ltd website. Applicants must keep the following information/ documents at hand when applying online-
SSC/ equivalent exam roll, registration number, board, result, group, passing year.
HSC/ equivalent exam roll, registration number, board, result, group, passing year.
Bachelor’s/ equivalent degree: institution name, roll, session, result, subject, passing year.
Master’s/ equivalent degree: institution name, roll, session, result, subject, passing year.
NID, birth certificate, passport number.
A colour photograph taken within last three months (maximum 300×300 pixels, 100 KB).
Signature (maximum 300×80 pixels, 60 KB).
Height (cm), weight (kg), chest measurement (cm).
A copy of the 50th BCS Exam 2025 circular.
Application rules and conditions
The application form may be corrected at any time before the fee is paid.
The number of advertised vacancies may change due to creation or abolition of posts, promotions, retirements, deaths, resignations, or removals.
If a candidate is appearing in an examination which, upon passing, would make them eligible to participate in the 50th BCS, and if the result of that examination is not published by the application deadline for the 50th BCS, they may still apply online as a ‘candidate awaiting results’. However, such an application will be considered provisional.
Any candidate who marries, or commits to marrying, a foreign national without prior government approval will be deemed ineligible.
Candidates dismissed from service or those who resigned may apply, but must submit an attested copy of the dismissal order or the acceptance of their resignation along with BPSC Form-1.
There is no option to re-evaluate or re-apply for re-checking the Preliminary Test answer sheet.
Instructions for candidates with disabilities
Candidates with disabilities who require a scribe will be provided with a suitably qualified and trained scribe by the Bangladesh Public Service Commission upon request.
Those candidates who need a scribe must submit an application to the Commission’s Exam Controller (Cadre) by 8 January 2026, along with a medical certificate, a photograph, and a copy of their disability identification card, specifying their requirement for a scribe.
For detailed information regarding the application process and instructions, please visit this link.