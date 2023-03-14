41st BCS: 370 more posts to be added to five cadres

Due to the addition, 2,505 cadres instead of 2,135 will be recruited through this BCS.
Requesting to be unnamed, quoting the letter of the ministry, the additional secretary said the number of post in health cadre will be increased by 141 to 171, family planning by 169 to 173, forest cadre by 16 to 36, fishery by 33 to 41, railway transport by 7 to 8 and railway engineering by 4 to 8.
The viva-voce of the 41st BCS started last December and continued following the results of the written test.
The PSC published the results of the preliminary test in August in 2021 in which 21,056 candidates qualified for the written ones.