JU holds Bangabandhu memorial lecture

A virtual memorial lecture on the versatile life of father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was held at Jahangirnagar University (JU) on Saturday.

JU authorities organised the programme on the occasion of 45th martyrdom anniversary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman with its vice chancellor (VC) Farzana Islam in the chair.

National professor Rafiqul Islam and former governor of Bangladesh Bank Mohammad Farasuddin presented their lecture titled ‘Dresser of Non-Communal Bangladesh: Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’ and ‘Bangabandhu’s Philosophy on Economy’ at the virtual programme.

Teachers, students, officers and staff of the university joined the programme, among others.