NCTB gives corrections for nine mistakes in three textbooks

The National Curriculum and Textbook Board (NCTB) has given corrections for nine mistakes they found in three of the textbooks distributed this year, reports UNB.

NCTB issued a notification in this regard on 15 January and posted the corrections on their website.

The mistakes were spotted in three textbooks of classes 9-10.

Four mistakes were found in the ‘History of Bangladesh and World Civilization’, three in ‘Bangladesh and Global Studies’ while two in ‘Civics and Citizenships’.