NCTB gives corrections for nine mistakes in three textbooks

NCTB provided all the corrections in detail on their website.
Earlier, eminent writer and academic Md Zafar Iqbal and professor Hasina Khan have expressed their disappointment over the plagiarised contents found in the textbooks for the seventh grade edited by themselves.
The writers associated with editing the book also accepted their responsibility in a statement issued on Monday.
As part of the new curriculum from this year, science textbooks for classes 6 and 7 have been printed and distributed to students as 'Anusandhani Path'.
Earlier, there were reports in the media raising allegation of using copied content from the educational site of National Geographic.
“Comparing this particular part of the book and the content on the respective website, the allegation appears to us to be true,” they said in the statement.