Zafar Iqbal, Hasina Khan acknowledge blunders in science textbook

In the press statement, Zafar Iqbal and Hasina Khan said, "Although we were not responsible for writing those parts [that were copied from the national geographic education], we are acknowledging these mistakes as editors."

"We will correct these mistakes in the next edition."

They said the science textbooks for seventh and eighth graders under the new curriculum in 2023 were prepared and handed over to the students across the country. An article published at Prothom Alo online over the mistakes in seventh grader's science textbook has caught their attention.