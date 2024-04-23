UCB hosts Austrade commissioner Monica Kennedy

Universal College Bangladesh (UCB) hosted Monica Kennedy, senior trade and investment commissioner from The Australian Trade and Investment Commission (AUSTRADE), along with other esteemed officials at their campus.

Monica Kennedy leads the international education sectoral strategy and the Australian government’s priority projects, with a focus on pathways, ELICOS, VE, and higher education.

During her visit to the UCB campus on Tuesday, Monica Kennedy and the officials engaged with the senior leadership team of UCB. The guests took a campus tour and participated in a Global Studies session with Monash University Foundation Year students studying at UCB. The exclusive visit was aimed to enhance the relationship between Bangladesh and Australia, with a specific emphasis on the future of education and the opportunities for Bangladeshi students studying in Australia.