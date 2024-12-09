NBA hosts 'Mastering the Power of Voice' grand finale

For the first time in Bangladesh, the News Broadcasters Alliance (NBA) successfully organised the grand finale of its pioneering workshop, “Mastering the Power of Voice,” a groundbreaking initiative for television news presenters across the country.

The event took place at the Nilima Ibrahim Auditorium of the Bangladesh Women’s Association on Bailey Road at 5:30 PM on 7 December, 2024, stated a press release.

The event was graced by prominent personalities including theatrical legend Abul Hayat, American Wellness Center chairman and former finance secretary Mahbubul Haque, media figures Shamsuddin Hayder Dalim and Kawser Mahmud, along with NBA advisors Mahbub Hasan and Latiful Matin Mithu, vocal artists Sumaiya Kabir Meghla and Sagor Sen.