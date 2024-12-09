NBA hosts 'Mastering the Power of Voice' grand finale
For the first time in Bangladesh, the News Broadcasters Alliance (NBA) successfully organised the grand finale of its pioneering workshop, “Mastering the Power of Voice,” a groundbreaking initiative for television news presenters across the country.
The event took place at the Nilima Ibrahim Auditorium of the Bangladesh Women’s Association on Bailey Road at 5:30 PM on 7 December, 2024, stated a press release.
The event was graced by prominent personalities including theatrical legend Abul Hayat, American Wellness Center chairman and former finance secretary Mahbubul Haque, media figures Shamsuddin Hayder Dalim and Kawser Mahmud, along with NBA advisors Mahbub Hasan and Latiful Matin Mithu, vocal artists Sumaiya Kabir Meghla and Sagor Sen.
NBA general secretary Raisul Hoque Chowdhury opened the programme with a welcoming speech, setting the tone for an inspiring evening. The programme began with a certificate handover ceremony, where participants of the “Mastering the Power of Voice” workshop were recognised for their dedication and achievements. This was followed by the much-anticipated announcement of the Best Performance Award.
Abul Hayat presented awards to the top 10 ‘best performers’ selected from the workshop’s grand finale, celebrating their exceptional talent and hard work. The workshop was a six-week-long initiative designed to enhance the skills of voice artists and news presenters nationwide. A total of 73 participants representing various broadcast media outlets attended the sessions.
The training focused on essential aspects of voice work, including techniques for TVCs, OVCs, documentaries, commercial voiceovers, and studio recordings. Participants received hands-on training from some of the country’s most distinguished professionals, including Sharmin Lucky, Rahbar Khan, Kawser Mahmud, Latiful Matin Mithu, Sagor Sen, Sumaiya Kabir Meghla, and Shaibo Talukder.
Not only did these trainers share their expertise, but they also served as jury members to identify and nurture exceptional voice talent for a professional voice bank. As part of this initiative, voice samples of the participants were collected to create the voice bank, which will be made available to agencies and institutions.
This innovative resource aims to open new career opportunities for the participants, allowing them to excel in news presentation and other areas of voice work. The grand finale brought together more than 200 members of the NBA, Bangladesh’s only non-government organisation for broadcast and radio news presenters.
During the event, the newly elected committee members of the NBA were introduced, and the President of the organisation, Saqlayen Russel, shared his visionary roadmap for the future development of the organisation.
The evening concluded with a cultural extravaganza, where members of the NBA family captivated the audience with lively music and dance performances. This added a festive and celebratory touch to the occasion, leaving a lasting impression on all attendees.