Cadre, non-cadre results at once from 43rd BCS

The commission will carry out rigorous scrutiny on the candidates’ choice lists and recommend them for positions consistent with their qualifications. The entire process is likely to take around 12 days to be completed and it will be followed by formal publication of the list of recommended candidates, they said.

Later, the BPSC will invite applications for non-cadre positions under the 43rd BCS. The authorities will prepare cadre and non-cadre lists at the same time as per the candidates’ choice lists and qualifications. Both cadre and non-cadre lists will be published at once.