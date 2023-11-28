Cadre, non-cadre results at once from 43rd BCS

Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) has decided to recommend candidates for both cadre and non-cadre positions at the same time from the 43rd civil service (BCS) examination.
Multiple sources confirmed the development to Prothom Alo on Tuesday. According to them, the BPSC has so far received more than 8,000 applications for non-cadre positions under the 41st BCS examination.
The commission will carry out rigorous scrutiny on the candidates’ choice lists and recommend them for positions consistent with their qualifications. The entire process is likely to take around 12 days to be completed and it will be followed by formal publication of the list of recommended candidates, they said.
Later, the BPSC will invite applications for non-cadre positions under the 43rd BCS. The authorities will prepare cadre and non-cadre lists at the same time as per the candidates’ choice lists and qualifications. Both cadre and non-cadre lists will be published at once.
Sources said the BPSC will continue the practice of simultaneous publication of cadre and non-cadre results in the following civil service examinations, in an effort to reduce the recruitment time.
The public service commission published the results of 41st BCS examination on 6 August, recommending 2,520 candidates for different cadre posts. Besides, it published registration numbers of 9,821 candidates who passed in the viva voce but could not be recommended due to shortage in cadre positions.