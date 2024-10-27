Student politics to remain, not partisan politics

Why isn’t there 100 per cent control in all halls? This was an expectation arising out of Dhaka University from where the mass uprising kicked off.
Niaz Khan: There are two or three factors here. When the university administration was practically inactive for three months, students established their own system. They named these systems 'monitoring teams', 'environment teams', etc. This was not akin to the oppression of the mass room system. We respect their efforts now. However, final control of the halls will remain with the administration.
Prothom Alo :
How long will that take?
Niaz Khan: This will happen once the current batch of postgraduate students completes their graduation. This may take three to four months. We have no conflict with the students on this matter. It’s just a matter of time.
Prothom Alo :
When we were students at Dhaka University, we saw leaders of the ruling party's student organisation occupying the better rooms in the halls and living lavishly. What is happening now?
Niaz Khan: There is resistance growing within some halls against such practices. That is our strength. No one will be able to occupy rooms by force.
Prothom Alo :
So, you’re saying no one is receiving special privileges?
Niaz Khan: We have not encountered any such incidents.
Prothom Alo :
There have been reports about a decision by the syndicate to make Dhaka University free of student politics. Is Dhaka University now free from student politics?
Niaz Khan: The general demand from the students is to ensure that partisan politics does not return to Dhaka University. The oppression that arises from partisan politics and the trend of corrupt politics must not reemerge. We want to maintain a political structure based on the rights of students and faculty within the framework of the university’s 1973 ordinance and statute. This is necessary for fostering leadership and the development of democracy.
There has been a suggestion to form a committee with prominent figures including renowned professors and retired judges to discuss student politics . This committee will provide recommendations on the nature and character of campus-centric student politics through discussions with all stakeholders. Based on that, we aim to create a system in collaboration with stakeholders that resembles a social contract.
Our initial plan is that student politics should be centered around the Dhaka University Central Students' Union (DUCSU). We want to revitalise DUCSU and make reforms if needed. These recommendations will primarily come from the committee, and we are personally reaching out to potential members to form it.
Prothom Alo :
During discussions about student politics, the issue of teacher politics often comes up. We have observed teachers being hired to strengthen party representation. Teacher leaders shamelessly become partisan to secure positions at the university. How will you prevent this?
Niaz Khan: There is a broader consideration regarding politics in all areas—students, teachers, officers, and staff—being university-centric. The university is an integrated system, and there is limited scope to address only one part separately.
Prothom Alo :
Are there any plans to review the teachers already hired based on party considerations or nepotism?
Niaz Khan: Some complaints have been received. Actions will be taken according to the university ordinance in those cases. We are working step by step. These matters can be considered on a larger scale in the future.
Prothom Alo :
Dhaka University's Poribesh Parishad had banned the politics of the Islamic Chhatra Shibir on the campus. What will happen in the new situation?
Niaz Khan: We are ready to hold dialogue with anyone involved in active politics on campus, under any banner, as long as they operate within the legal framework and do not cause harm to others. However, this should be through a broader social contract. In the context of the 1990s, the Poribesh Parishad played an important role. In today’s reality, student organisations need to take responsibility. They can discuss with an expert committee, which will then bring their concerns to us.
Some teachers are being labeled as allies of fascism. There are allegations against Chhatra League for various crimes and attacks on the students. What will be the university administration's role regarding them?
Niaz Khan: In some cases, we are following specific procedures. A fact-finding committee has been established to discuss with all parties involved. Some resolutions have been reached in certain cases, while others have not. In those cases, an investigative committee and other legal processes will commence. One thing is clear: those involved in serious crimes will be prosecuted according to the law. Where conflict resolution can establish peace, that will be pursued.
Prothom Alo :
Dhaka University is essentially a public space. At the same time, there are discussions about restricting outsiders from entering the campus. What will be the administration's stance?
Niaz Khan: First, it's important to note that Dhaka University has responsibilities that far exceed its capacity. We genuinely consider the university to be a public space. It is a university for all. The entire country looks to Dhaka University, which is a source of great pride. However, the heavy responsibility and pressure it entails means that we lack the necessary resources and personnel. Maintaining law and order accommodating everyone is becoming a challenge. We are trying to coordinate between the two. We certainly do not think that former students, guardians, or the general public will not be able to enter Dhaka University. However, some rules and regulations are necessary to manage this.
Prothom Alo :
In October 2020, Prothom Alo published a report on Dhaka University titled “Growing in size, shrinking in standard.” Over the past two decades, the number of departments at Dhaka University has increased from 47 to 84, and student enrollment has grown from 22,000 to over 37,000. What are your thoughts on this?
Niaz Khan: The master plan includes a comprehensive review of the overall structure of Dhaka University, not just individual departments or faculties. There are demands and suggestions from students and various quarters. Once we stabilize, we will form a specialized committee to address these issues. Decisions will be made based on the committee’s recommendations.
Prothom Alo :
You have studied and taught at both local and foreign universities. How do you assess the quality of education at Dhaka University compared to those institutions, especially given its poor ranking globally?
Niaz Khan: I would be happy to give a straightforward answer to this question, but our goals and metrics are different. Dhaka University has to fulfill many societal responsibilities beyond academic work, which limits its ability to focus solely on teaching and research. If we consider the recent student-led uprising, we can see that it originated from Dhaka University. This university has played a significant role in the liberation war and all democratic movements in Bangladesh. The investments made by Dhaka University for societal benefit may not be reflected in rankings. However, I’m not using this as an excuse. I can say that in some areas, the quality of research at Dhaka University is exceptionally high.
Recently, Stanford University and the Netherlands-based research organisation Elsevier published a list of top researchers, which includes ten faculty members from Dhaka University. We are not able to extend this quality across the board. The university is lagging in terms of student-to-faculty ratio, research equipment, laboratories, and other areas.
Prothom Alo :
Students line up at the central library to study for the BCS exam. Many departments exist, but there are no job markets for them.
Niaz Khan: There is nothing wrong to studying for a job. Some will pursue jobs, while others will engage in research and teaching. It’s not right for a university to only prepare students for jobs. It is also meant for creating foundational knowledge. We will seek recommendations on these issues from the specialised committees.
Prothom Alo :
I have a couple of personal questions. You are pious in your personal life. Do you have any political affiliations?
Niaz Khan: Throughout my life, from school to university, I have never been affiliated with any political party or student organization. Some statements being made are outright false, and I say this unequivocally. I don’t feel the need to answer everyone on this matter. You asked, so I responded.
Prothom Alo :
You listen to Pink Floyd. Do you find a contradiction between practicing religion and enjoying music?
Niaz Khan: Pink Floyd and Bob Dylan influenced us in our youth. They spoke about defending human rights and standing against injustice, emphasizing that social life is far more important than individual life. They have said that serving humanity is akin to serving the Creator. Religion doesn’t contradict that. I don’t see a contradiction.
Prothom Alo :
While talking to me over a picture of offering prayers at the central mosque of Dhaka University, you mentioned that if a 'bhajan' event is organized at the university, you would attend it. Would you like to say something to the readers about this?
Niaz Khan: During this year’s Durga Puja festival, we were consistently present to support the community. I am personally religious, but we are here to ensure the complete safety and support of all faculty and students of different faiths. A teacher may have personal beliefs, but that should not affect their teaching profession. Otherwise, they cease to be a teacher.
You have a photo on your Facebook page from the National Memorial. This has sparked interest in your views on the liberation war. What do you think about the recent student-led uprising?
Niaz Khan: The national identity of Bangladesh has been formed around the liberation war. It has developed through a series of major movements, including the language movement of 1952. The liberation war is a fundamental turning point for us. Whenever the strength of the people has united against injustice—be it the popular movements of the '90s or the recent uprising of 2024—these events are milestones in our national life. They remind us that despite various divisions, we can unite against injustice as a nation. I don’t see any conflict among these milestones.
Prothom Alo :
Dhaka University is not just another university in Bangladesh; it is a centre for free thought, freedom of expression, progressivism, and culture. Do you think there will be any disruption to this in the coming days?
Niaz Khan: Who am I to disrupt anything? Dhaka University is a university for all. The relationship between higher education and free thought is fundamental and inviolable. Higher education that does not allow for free thought cannot be called higher education. I sincerely state that we will nurture all forms of free thought.
Prothom Alo :
During the rule of the Awami League government, we saw that teachers were afraid to teach certain topics due to the fear of the Digital Security Act. Will teachers now be able to teach freely?
Niaz Khan: In the post-revolution period, we are trying to uphold a fundamental value: that everyone should express their independent opinions without infringing on others' freedoms. We are attempting to encourage this in every domain.
Prothom Alo :
Thank you.
Niaz Khan: Thank you as well.
*This interview, originally published in Prothom Alo print and online editions, has been rewritten in English by Rabiul Islam