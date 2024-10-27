Student politics to remain, not partisan politics

Prothom Alo :

There have been reports about a decision by the syndicate to make Dhaka University free of student politics. Is Dhaka University now free from student politics?

Niaz Khan: The general demand from the students is to ensure that partisan politics does not return to Dhaka University. The oppression that arises from partisan politics and the trend of corrupt politics must not reemerge. We want to maintain a political structure based on the rights of students and faculty within the framework of the university’s 1973 ordinance and statute. This is necessary for fostering leadership and the development of democracy.

There has been a suggestion to form a committee with prominent figures including renowned professors and retired judges to discuss student politics . This committee will provide recommendations on the nature and character of campus-centric student politics through discussions with all stakeholders. Based on that, we aim to create a system in collaboration with stakeholders that resembles a social contract.

Our initial plan is that student politics should be centered around the Dhaka University Central Students' Union (DUCSU). We want to revitalise DUCSU and make reforms if needed. These recommendations will primarily come from the committee, and we are personally reaching out to potential members to form it.

