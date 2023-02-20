Pranay Verma highlights importance of youth as "precious link" between Bangladesh, India

The high commissioner also highlighted the significance of the ties between India and Bangladesh, which are rooted in the shared sacrifices of the Liberation War.
He expressed his confidence that the Bangladesh Youth Delegation alumni, through their diverse backgrounds and experiences will make a significant contribution to their communities, their country, and to the world.
Deputy minister of education Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel and high commissioner Pranay Verma jointly inaugurated the Bangladesh Youth Delegation (BYD) Corner at the Indian Cultural Centre in Gulshan as part of High Commission’s outreach initiatives to engage with the youth of Bangladesh.
The event was part of programme to reconnect with the alumni of the Bangladesh Youth Delegations.
Bangladesh Youth Delegation is a flagship programme conducted under the International Youth Exchange between the Government of India and the Government of Bangladesh.
The programme aims to promote cultural exchange, leadership development, and people-to-people contacts between the two neighboring countries.
Since its inception, the programme has provided an opportunity to nearly 800 Bangladeshi youth to visit India and participate in various activities that promote cultural exchange and mutual understanding between the two countries.
The BYD corner will provide a unique opportunity for the delegates to meet, interact and share their experiences. Regular meet-ups would be organised at the BYD corner for our alumni, said the High Commission.
In addition a BYD alumni portal was also launched during the programme as part of the process to further institutionalise the exchanges between the High Commission and the young alumni.
The High Commission is in the process of providing further opportunities and facilities to the BYD alumni in terms of internships, scholarships and other services.
The gathering of Bangladesh Youth Delegation alumni was a "unique opportunity" for the alumni to reconnect, share their experiences, and renew their commitment to the values of friendship, understanding, and cooperation that underpin the idea behind the programme.