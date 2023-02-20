Pranay Verma highlights importance of youth as "precious link" between Bangladesh, India

The high commissioner also highlighted the significance of the ties between India and Bangladesh, which are rooted in the shared sacrifices of the Liberation War.

He expressed his confidence that the Bangladesh Youth Delegation alumni, through their diverse backgrounds and experiences will make a significant contribution to their communities, their country, and to the world.

Deputy minister of education Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel and high commissioner Pranay Verma jointly inaugurated the Bangladesh Youth Delegation (BYD) Corner at the Indian Cultural Centre in Gulshan as part of High Commission’s outreach initiatives to engage with the youth of Bangladesh.