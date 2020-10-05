Spectre of university massacre looms over Thai student protests

Relentless gunfire, lynched bodies, frenzied mobs—the horrific violence Krisadang Nutcharut witnessed at Thammasat University more than 40 years ago propelled him into a legal career now spent defending Thailand’s young pro-democracy activists.

Like many survivors, he regards 6 October, 1976, as one of the darkest days in his country’s history, when security forces and royalist militias murdered dozens of youngsters in the middle of Bangkok.

“It wasn’t an equal battle—it was a massacre. The students didn’t fight back, we didn’t have guns,” Krisadang tells AFP.

“It is a lesson I will never forget.”

Today, the 62-year-old represents two prominent faces of a new youth-led movement against the kingdom’s military-aligned government—human rights lawyer Anon Numpa and activist Panupong Jadnok.