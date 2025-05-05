There was something very different about Totini

A few years ago, I was creating a short fiction, 'Kalpana' as part of Chorki’s anthology series 'Ei Muhurtey'. The story required a young actress in the lead role. I had preliminary discussions with several people, but I just couldn’t make up my mind. Finally, rather dramatically, I selected Tanjim Saiyara Totini—just 48 hours before the shoot began.

Actually I had met Totini earlier. I first saw her during the shoot of an ad in Rajshahi. Even back then, I felt there was something different about her—not just in terms of acting, but in her presence, her composure. Later, I offered her a brief role in the film 'Joya aar Sharmin'.

Since I generally work in advertising, I don’t often get the chance to work with good actors. As a director, that’s something that really frustrates me. But even in short formats, performance is always important to me, since most of my work is story-driven. That’s why instinctive talent immediately grabs my attention.