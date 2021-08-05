US Secretary of State holds meeting with 11 volunteers, including Bondhushava’s Mousumi

US Secretary of State Antony J Blinken on 3 August held a virtual meeting with frontline volunteers from 11 countries of the world. Kamrunnahar Mousumi, a young volunteer from Bangladesh and general secretary of Prothom Alo Bondhushava, also joined the meeting.

These young volunteers have been on the frontlines helping the people during all sorts of calamities including the coronavirus pandemic. This meeting was arranged to encourage then in their efforts.

Other than from Bangladesh, volunteers from Comoros, Mali, Malaysia, Philippines, Italy, North Macedonia, Tunisia, Uzbekistan, Brazil as well as Trinidad and Tobago attended the meeting.

As the meeting was held not long after the Islamic festival Eid-ul-Azha, Antony Blinken extended his Eid greetings to all present.