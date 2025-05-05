Tasmit's fashion has defiance and a difference

In 2012, she gradually worked towards creating her own fashion brand, Stride. She also had a corporate job and was freelancing too. And alongside it all, she continued her studies.

How was it possible? Tasmit replied, "I was always so busy running here and there, sometimes would need intravenous saline. You can ask my classmates, teachers, or anyone who knew me. Some might say I was rude, but that's because I never sat around chatting for even ten minutes. I had no friends. Work was my only friend. I’d wake up and go straight to class. After class, I’d head to the office. From the office, I’d go home. I’d grab a quick meal and sleep. I worked so hard that my boss at Asiatic, Iresh Zaker, used to jokingly ask, 'What are you going to do with all this money?'"

Tasmit added, “There really is no alternative to practical experience alongside studies. That’s when your learning has meaning. That’s how it was form me. By the third year, before we were even taught animation in class, I was already doing animation work at office!”

Tasmit also worked as a costume designer for the film 'Under Construction' directed by Rubaiyat Hossain. She served as art director for over fifty TV commercials. She even participated in the popular American reality show 'The Amazing Race'. She began designing outfits for the ‘national costume’ segment in international competitions like Miss Universe, Miss World and Mister World. Through meticulous concept-driven work, Tasmit gradually became something of an expert in presenting Bangladeshi culture on global platforms.