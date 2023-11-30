46th BCS circular published with 3140 cadre posts

Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) has published the circular for the 46th Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) examination, with 3140 vacant positions under different cadres.
The job aspirants can apply from 10 to 31 December, while the preliminary examination is likely to be held in March.
Students taking birth between 2 November 1993 and 2002 are eligible for the posts. However, the maximum age limit is 32 for children of freedom fighters, physically challenged, and health cadre candidates.
Of the posts, 1,682 are for assistant surgeon, 16 for assistant dental surgeon, 920 for education, 274 for administration, 10 for foreign affairs, 80 for police, 14 for Ansar, 49 for family planning, 26 for fisheries, and 65 for public works cadres.
Mark distribution
Bengali language and literature: 35, English language and literature: 35, Bangladesh affairs: 30, international Affairs: 20, geography (Bangladesh and world), environment and disaster management: 10, general science: 15, computer and information technology: 15, mathematical reasoning: 15, mental skills: 15, ethics, values, and good governance: 10.