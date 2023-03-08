DRMC to hold their 1st National Business Carnival 2023

A business festival is an excellent platform for students to gain exposure to industry professionals and learn about the latest trends and developments in the business world. And, to give students that excellent platform, Dhaka Residential Model College’s Business and Career Club is organizing “1ST DRMC NATIONAL BUSINESS CARNIVAL 2023”, which will be held from 10 to 12 March with 23 amazing segments to participate in.

DRMC Business and Career Club is one of the most renowned clubs of Dhaka Residential Model College with more than 100+ active members. Along with the vision "Together We Can Do So Much", it has been organizing various workshops and seminars every year; aiming to connect students to business and enhancing their skills. But this time, the members of the executive council got together and planned to organize the first biggest business festival in the country; with the goal to promote the right guidance in business and career building. This great idea got more than enough support from the principal of DRMC and all the teachers.