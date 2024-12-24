Dhaka to take next step following Delhi's response

Bangladesh will wait for the response from India regarding former prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s return to the country who was ousted from power in the face of a mass uprising last August. The next step will be taken on the basis of India’s response to the letter from Bangladesh in this regard.

Foreign ministry spokesperson Mohammad Rafiqul Alam said this Tuesday evening during the weekly briefing of the ministry.

Earlier on Monday, the Bangladesh High Commission in Delhi sent a diplomatic note to the foreign ministry of India to send back Sheikh Hasina under the extradition treaty between the two countries.

Sheikh Hasina fled to India after resigning following a mass movement demanding her resignation. She has been staying in Delhi since then. Indian foreign ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal also confirmed the diplomatic note from Bangladesh yesterday at a press conference. However, he denied commenting on this issue.