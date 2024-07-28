Bangladesh quota protest highlighted in Indian media

It is not known when Indian newspapers and mass media ever gave such coverage of Bangladesh issues in this manner. It is also a matter of research as to when social media platforms were so active over this issue. This is perhaps for the first time that all India media covered the Bangladesh quota issue for 10 days at a stretch.

However, such coverage hardly bodes well for the politics, society and economy of Bangladesh. No country would want such coverage of rampant destruction, suicidal clashes, suspicion and mistrust. This is also not warranted in India.

Considering the recent incidents in Bangladesh in context of its sensitive relations with India, the country's close friend and neighbour with the longest shared border, India is highly aware of recent challenges of the country. So India has not made any comment about the events in Bangladesh except saying "the recent incidents are internal issues of Bangladesh." Additionally it said, India hopes the situation will become normal soon.

All India media gives only a fraction of coverage of Bangladesh as compared to the media of West Bengal, Assam, Meghalaya or Tripura due to geographical closeness. All India media always shows interest in China and Pakistan. Bangladesh is given little importance by the Indian media as compared to that given to these two countries. But this time all India media has given coverage to Bangladesh due to the killing of so many people, the extensive destruction and hostilities. The coverage of the incidents by India media continues.