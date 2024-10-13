Railway station constructed at exorbitant cost

The railway has built a station in Kaliakair of Gazipur at a cost of nearly Tk 580 million with an expectation that more than 10,000 passengers would travel daily between the Gazipur industrial area, Dhaka, and northern Bengal.

But on average, only 47 passengers have used the station daily in the past three years.

The total annual expenses for this station, including salaries for the staff and maintenance costs, exceed Tk 3 million, while the average annual income is only about Tk 9,25,000, according to railway sources.

This station, equipped with modern facilities, was inaugurated in 2018 beside the Kaliakair Hi-Tech Park. Six years after its opening, it is found that only two trains stop here: the Tangail Commuter and the Sirajganj Express. In contrast, 40 trains operate on the route from Dhaka to Tangail and northern Bengal, but they do not stop at this station due to a lack of passengers.