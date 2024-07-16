Bangladesh needs to think outside the Rohingya paradox

Highlighting the importance of Rakhine in geo-economic terms, Parvez Karim Abbasi, assistant professor of economics at East West University, said the Rakhine was important to the two regional powers India and China who have huge investments there. China had vital oil and gas pipelines running through Rakhine. The gas pipeline ran from Kyaukpyu in the Rakhine state up till China's Yunan region. It was developing a Special Economic Zone in Kyaukpyu. It owned and controlled a deep sea port there too.

China was the "big daddy" in Myanmar, said Parvez Abbasi, and it maintained ties with the military government, Arakan Army and all the other warring ethnic groups. India had its Kaladan Multimodal project there and other significant investments. Thus both India and China had vital strategic interests in Rakhine.

But when it came to Myanmar, he also said, Bangladesh was paralysed by inaction. He said that rather than rhetoric of being protectors of universal humanity, Bangladesh needed to stand up for its own territorial integrity which was at stake in the unfolding events. He said that while Bangladesh needs stability in Rakhine in its own interests, China would like low intensity conflict to continue so it can exercise its clout. So, he said, if we want greater cooperation with whoever is in charge, we need to think outside of the Rohingya paradox.

At the start of the event, Shafqat Munir, senior research fellow, BIPSS, and head of BCTR, pointed out that when it came to Myanmar, sometimes Bangladesh was too focussed on the Rohingya issue and the issue of Rohingya repatriation. It was vital to look at the bigger issue in the overall interests of Bangladesh.