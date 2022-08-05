Bangladesh must ensure strategic balance amid new tensions: BIPSS president

Taiwan is the world’s largest producer of semiconductors. Any disruptions will have severe consequences on global electronic goods production, the BIPSS president said.

China has already increased their military presence in maritime and airspace, which also includes the sphere of Taipei, bringing further instability to the region.

This geostrategic pressure might also befall Sino-Indian border security, Muniruzzaman said. “If that happens, Bangladesh may be in a difficult position to maintain its stable economy and supply chain.”

Mega projects in Bangladesh will get disrupted if China prioritises the Taiwan issue, he added.

China is one of the most influential trading partners of Bangladesh, Muniruzzaman said, adding that bilateral trade between China and Bangladesh stands at $16 billion.

Any disruption in bilateral trade will hurt the Bangladesh economy, the BIPSS president added.