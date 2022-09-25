Questions Bangladeshi media doesn't ask about easy bikes

But the strangest thing is from the very outset the media has been supporting this seizing instead of highlighting the unjustness of the step against the poor people. The media is not raising questions on why the police are not detaining the people who import spare parts of the easy bikes. Why there is no ban on upscale showrooms where the parts of easy bikes are being sold rampantly? What is their understanding with the administration? What is the amount of “underhand dealing” between them?

It is the task of the media to observe, dive into the depth of any problem, analyse and raise these uncomfortable questions. But what has the Bangladeshi media done regarding easy bikes in the last few years? They have been carrying out reports depicting the battery-run vehicles as “villains”. It is said that easy bikes create traffic jams, consume electricity, and it are illegal.

Avoiding the infrastructural reasons of traffic jam the experts have identified, it is being tried to depict easy bikes as the “main villain” of traffic jam. Are the easy bike drivers responsible for the mega traffic jam created due to the ongoing mega projects in Gazipur for the last years? An easy bike driver is being shown as the person who “eats up” electricity avoiding the reality of massive plundering in the power sector in the last one decade. That means without touching the powerful authorities a large number of newspapers and TV channels of the country passed their verdict against the people who do not have any work otherwise.