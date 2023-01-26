'Disruptive technologies, energy security and grim growth loom large in 2023'

In her overview of the global economic trends in 2023, Dr Fahmida Khatun, executive director of Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) said the global economy was going through a series of challenges. "International monetary organisations have predicted that 2023 will be a bad year," she said, quoting IMF as stated that growth would drop globally.

Given the grim growth outlook, she continued, the world will face high inflation in 2023. Limited income households and the poor will have to spend more on food and fuel. "Bangladesh's economy long enjoyed macroeconomic stability, but not anymore. Covid came around and then the war, and it affected the entire world," she said.

Pointing to the inflation in Bangladesh, she said that the official rate was one thing but reality was another. "It is very disturbing. Even the prices of TCB goods have gone up by 20 to 50 per cent. We have to import many commodities like oil, sugar and wheat, but not all inflation is imported. The market is captured by a few players who manipulate the market."

She said that the rising fuel prices added to the suffering of the people and it had happened during a difficult period. It created difficulties at the household and the industrial level.

Coming to the external sector, the CPD executive director said that even though exports have been good, imports had been higher. There was less remittance too. "The trade gap in the external sector could have been normalised with higher remittance, but remittance had declined," she said, adding that the current account balance was also negative and there was also a depletion of foreign exchange reserves.

As for the government's response to the situation, she said that it had adopted certain austerity measures, announced the curtailing of certain foreign trips, some projects had been stopped or postponed, but these were not very successful measures.

Moving on to the banking sector, Fahmida Khatun said that it had been vulnerable even before Covid and the war. The banks, not just state-owned ones but private sector banks too, were rife with scams and misappropriation of funds. Liquidity was declining and 9.3 per cent of the total loans were non-performing. IMF put the rate much higher.

In conclusion, she said that the world is facing challenges. There will be an end to this, but the countries with stronger institutional mechanisms would recover better.