University Teachers Network demands repeal of DSA, unconditional release of journalists

The University Teachers Network Bangladesh, an organisation of university teachers in different parts of the country, has demanded withdrawal of the cases filed against the journalists of Prothom Alo and Jugantor. They made this demand in a press release issued on Sunday.
The statement from the University Teachers Network says, “A correspondent of Prothom Alo was arrested by policemen in plainclothes late in the night over a report published on Prothom Alo. A case has been filed under the Digital Security Act (DSA) against the correspondent and Prothom Alo editor Matiur Rahaman. A correspondent of Jugantar has also been sued under the DSA in Chattogram. During the legislation of this law, the government spokesperson had assured us that it won’t be used against journalists. However, the number of journalists is the highest among those who have been sued under this law. It has been used against common social media users as well.”
It further states, “Prothom Alo published a photo card with one person's comment and another person's photo, which was removed shortly considering that it might cause confusion among the common readers. Later, Prothom Alo published a revised version of the story. However, the method adopted by the agitated party instead of going to the Press Council is an expression of extreme undemocratic and autocratic mentality.”
“Following that, several organisations of journalists, including the Editor’s Guild and Editor’s Forum, blamed Prothom Alo instead of pointing out the repression of the government. A TV channel distorted the whole incident in the name of investigative journalism and published a new report, which was used as evidence in the case statement. Such a step from a journalist against another journalist is rare and we condemn it,”
The statement of the University Teachers Network further states, “Even the Dhaka University Teachers' Association followed this trend. Instead of protesting the illegal arrest of a journalist using a law enforcement agency, they issued a statement in favour of the actions taken by the government, which made us extremely ashamed and shocked. Although this organisation was formed to ensure the rights of the teachers, it doesn’t care about the rights of the teachers. Even if any teacher is subjected to torture or any other offence, the leaders of this organisation remain silent.”
“The incidents of common students being tortured by the members of the Chhatra League in the residential halls have become institutionalised. Besides, the teachers’ associations at different universities have turned into a platform for some teachers to grow their political career. They try to smooth the path towards their political and professional ambitions by exerting unconditional loyalty towards the political leadership. In exchange, they don’t even hesitate to throw away their dignity of being a teacher before society.”
The University Teachers Network also demanded punishment of the members of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) who were involved in the death of Sultana Jesmin, an office assistant of Chandipur union land office in Naogaon, at RAB custody.
The statement was signed by 48 teachers at different universities, including, professor Geeti Ara Nasrin of the Department of Mass Communication and Journalism at Dhaka University, Anu Muhammad, former professor of economics at the Jahangirnagar University, professor Mohammad Tanjimuddin of the international relationships department, professor Raihan Rain of Jahangirnagar University and professor A-al Mamun of the Department of Mass Communication and Journalism at Rajshahi University.