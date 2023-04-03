University Teachers Network demands repeal of DSA, unconditional release of journalists

The University Teachers Network also demanded punishment of the members of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) who were involved in the death of Sultana Jesmin, an office assistant of Chandipur union land office in Naogaon, at RAB custody.

The statement was signed by 48 teachers at different universities, including, professor Geeti Ara Nasrin of the Department of Mass Communication and Journalism at Dhaka University, Anu Muhammad, former professor of economics at the Jahangirnagar University, professor Mohammad Tanjimuddin of the international relationships department, professor Raihan Rain of Jahangirnagar University and professor A-al Mamun of the Department of Mass Communication and Journalism at Rajshahi University.