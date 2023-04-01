Freedom of media will shrink further

There is a provision that an aggrieved person can go to the Press Council if there is any mistake in a newspaper. The matter could be settled there. But many believe there is a political motive behind the Savar incident for which more than one case have been filed under the Digital Security Act (DSA).

There was no mistake in the news for which cases were filed against the Prothom Alo editor and its journalist. There was an inconstancy in the Facebook post as the statement was of a day labouer and the picture was of a child. Sensing the mistake, the Facebook post was withdrawn in no time. Later, the online report was republished with correction.