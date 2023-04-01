Freedom of media will shrink further

It is unfortunate and regrettable, a matter of deep concern, that cases have been filed under the Digital Security Act (DSA) against Prothom Alo editor Matiur Rahman and journalist Samsuzzaman. Freedom of media has been curtailed.
Filing such cases will shrink that freedom further. The self-censorship journalists follow in publishing the truth will increase further.
The freedom of media in Bangladesh has shrunk for various reasons. Under such circumstances, the arrest of the journalist and filing cases against the editor will put the mass media at further risk
There is a provision that an aggrieved person can go to the Press Council if there is any mistake in a newspaper. The matter could be settled there. But many believe there is a political motive behind the Savar incident for which more than one case have been filed under the Digital Security Act (DSA).
There was no mistake in the news for which cases were filed against the Prothom Alo editor and its journalist. There was an inconstancy in the Facebook post as the statement was of a day labouer and the picture was of a child. Sensing the mistake, the Facebook post was withdrawn in no time. Later, the online report was republished with correction.
It is a bizzare incident for a journalist to be picked up at midnight without any arrest warrant and cases being filed at several police stations in the same incident. We are continuously saying that the Digital Security Act (DSA) is not acceptable. The act is being used frequently against the freedom of speech.
The journalist community played the strongest role for the freedom of newspapers during the Pakistani rule. Although there were differences of political outlook and opinion among the journalists, they were united in the question of freedom of newspapers. The journalists fought against the censorship during the Ershad period. If the freedom of newspapers or media is cut, people of other sectors and professions will protest and they are doing. But the strongest protest should come from among the journalists.
Currently there are various divisions among the journalists. As a result, they are unable to launch a movement together. Moreover, media is unable to fulfill the expectations of the people as they are giving importance to corporate interests due to commercialisation.
*Serajul Islam Choudhury is Emeritus Professor of Dhaka University.
*This report, originally published in Prothom Alo print and online editions, has been rewritten in English by Rabiul Islam.