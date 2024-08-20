826 looted arms recovered: Police Headquarters

Law enforcers have recovered 826 arms looted in recent times from police stations, police lines, police outposts and other places, till Monday.

Police headquarters shared this information on Monday afternoon.

Moreover, a total of 20,778 rounds of bullets, 1,482 tear gas shells, seventy-one sound grenades have been recovered till date, it said.

A large number of arms and ammunition were looted from the police stations and other protected zones after attacking law enforcers before and after 5 August.

Members of the Bangladesh Army have also been working to recover the looted arms across the country.