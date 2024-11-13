Woman files case against Hasina, 129 others, showing live husband ‘killed’ in mass uprising

A woman filed a case against 130 people, including ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, stating that her husband was shot to death by goons of the then ruling Awami League on 5 August, the day the government was toppled.

Three months after the incident of alleged killing, the “deceased” appeared at the police station and claimed that his wife filed the case with an “ulterior motive”, showing him “dead”.

The case was filed by Kulsum Begum, 21, from Gheor upazila in Manikganj district at the court of chief judicial magistrate in Dhaka on 24 October, regarding the incident that allegedly took place in the Ashulia area in Dhaka, police said.