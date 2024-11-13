Woman files case against Hasina, 129 others, showing live husband ‘killed’ in mass uprising
A woman filed a case against 130 people, including ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, stating that her husband was shot to death by goons of the then ruling Awami League on 5 August, the day the government was toppled.
Three months after the incident of alleged killing, the “deceased” appeared at the police station and claimed that his wife filed the case with an “ulterior motive”, showing him “dead”.
The case was filed by Kulsum Begum, 21, from Gheor upazila in Manikganj district at the court of chief judicial magistrate in Dhaka on 24 October, regarding the incident that allegedly took place in the Ashulia area in Dhaka, police said.
Later, the case was filed at Ashulia police station on 8 November.
The case statement said that her husband Md Al Amin Mia, 34, took part in the demonstrations along with Students Against Discrimination in the morning of 5 August. He was in the victory procession that was brought out in the Bipail area of Ashulia around 4:00 pm after the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government. But Awami League goons fired indiscriminately on the procession that left Al Amin Mia bullet wounded. He succumbed to his injuries.
Plaintiff Kulsum further said she searched, but could not locate her husband. Later, she came to know from a report of Ashulia Women and Children Hospital on 6 August that the hospital authorities buried a large number of unidentified bodies and the hospital authorities have the documents. She went to the hospital and identified her husband’s body by checking documents and watching photographs and videos.
The accused include former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan, AL general secretary Obaidul Quader, Manikganj district AL general secretary Abdus Salam, former health minister Zahid Maleque, former state minister for relief and disaster management Enamur Rahman and 124 others.
Family sources said Al Amin Mia is from Pirijpur in Dakkhin Surma of Sylhet. Around two weeks after the filing of the case, Al Amin came to know about the lawsuit and heard that her wife was taking money from various people to exclude their names from the case. Al Amin was in Juri of Moulvibazar at that time.
He contacted Juri police station. The police members of that station advised him to contact the police of his own area.
Speaking about this, Sylhet Metropolitan Police additional commissioner (media) Mohammad Saiful Islam told Prothom Alo that Al Amin informed the police at Dakkhin Surma police station the incident in detail Monday. Later, the incident was reported to the Ashulia police station. The police members from Ashulia police station took Al Amin there Tuesday.
Al Amin told Prothom Alo at Ashulia police station on Tuesday night, “I’m alive but my wife has filed a trumped-up case. I haven’t died and have been feeling insecure. I think either someone forced her to file the case or she is involved with a conspiracy.”
Ashulia police station’s inspector (investigation) Md Kamal Hossain told Prothom Alo that plaintiff Kulsum has filed a fake case. Legal action will be taken against her.
He further said Al Amin will be produced before the court where he will give a confessional statement.