US envoy holds urgent meeting with foreign minister, expresses concern over security

US ambassador in Dhaka Peter D Haas held an urgent meeting with foreign minister AK Abdul Momen on Wednesday following the incident during the envoy’s visit to the house of a missing BNP leader in Dhaka.

At the meeting, Peter Haas expressed concerned over his security, citing leaks of his personal information.

Prior to the meeting, Peter Haas visited the home of BNP leader Sajedul Islam, who has gone missing for over a decade, in capital’s Shaheenbagh on Wednesday morning.

When the US envoy was leaving the house, a group of people tried to surround him and he left the area with the help of security members.