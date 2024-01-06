Voter turnout is the main challenge

Increasing voter turnout in the 12th parliamentary election is the main concern for ruling Awami League (AL) as BNP and the opposition parties are boycotting the election.

The ruling party wants over 50 per cent turnout and fixed some strategies to ensure that. But it remains to be seen how successful the plan of the ruling party to increase the turnout will become.

The 12th general election will start at 8:00am and continue till 4:00pm on Sunday, 7 January. Awami League’s main opponent BNP and several other parties are boycotting the election. They had launched a mass campaign for 10 days throughout the country urging voters not to go to the polling centers. BNP has enforced hartal on the voting day.

Given the situation, turnout of voters remains a concern. Moreover, big cities like Dhaka and Chattogram usually see low turnout and many voters might have gone to village homes during the three day holiday.

BNP boycotted the tenth parliament election in 2014. The election commission (EC) said 40 per cent vote was cast in that election. Although all registered parties including BNP joined the 11th parliament election in 2018, there were widespread allegations over the election. As per the EC, turnout was 80 per cent in the election.