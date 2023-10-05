PM Hasina to brief media on UNGA session Friday

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina will address a press conference tomorrow to brief the media about the outcome of her joining the 78th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session in New York.

"The press conference will be held at the premier's official Ganabhaban residence at 4pm tomorrow (Friday)," prime minister's press secretary Ihsanul Karim told the news agency.

The prime minister returned home on Wednesday after wrapping up her 16-day official visit to the United States of America (USA) and the United Kingdom (UK).