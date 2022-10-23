Cyclone may hit Bangladesh Tuesday morning

The depression created over the Bay of Bengal may intensify into a cyclone by Sunday and could hit on coastal areas in Bangladesh on Tuesday morning with three to five feet high tidal surges.

Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla and Payra ports have already been advised to hoist local cautionary signal number 3. Fishing boats and trawlers in the North Bay of Bengal and deep sea have been asked to stay in the safe region until further notice.