Cyclone may hit Bangladesh Tuesday morning

According to the India meteorological department, the cyclone could hit West Bengal in India and the coastal areas, including Khulna, Satkhira, Bagerhat, Bhola, Barisal, Noakhali and Feni, in Bangladesh.
Meteorologist Abdur Rahman told Prothom Alo that “The deep depression could turn into a cyclone by Sunday. It may hit the coastal areas in Bangladesh within two days. We are observing its direction. So far, it seems to be a moderate cyclone. However, it would hit during the new moon. That is the reason why the coastal areas may incur damages in tidal surges.”
Quoting the meteorological department, state minister for relief Enamur Rahman said the direction of the low depression is northwestward. If the direction is changed, this may turn into a cyclonic storm and hit the coastal areas of Odisha in India. Till now the direction is towards that region.
If the direction is changed again and rushes northeast, this may hit coastal areas of Bangladesh, he added.
The state minister said there will be an impact on an area of 730 kilometers if the deep low depression turns into a cyclone and hit the coastal region via Bangladesh.
This may have an impact on a vast area from Cox's Bazar to Shyamnagar. However, the deep low depression is moving fast. As a result, it is expected this may weaken to an extent.