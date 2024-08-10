Police services resume at 361 stations after 3 days

Newly appointed Inspector General of Police (IGP) Md Mainul Islam ordered every police personnel to join their work stations within 24 hours on Wednesday. The next day, he urged the people to help police join the police stations.

Services resumed in 29 of the 50 police stations under the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Friday. However, the remaining 21 police stations are yet to start operations. It has been learnt that there is no way to resume operations in these heavily-damaged police stations.

Prothom Alo correspondents in 21 districts and remaining metropolitan areas outside Dhaka reported at least 145 police stations in these areas have started their activities.