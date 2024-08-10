Police services resume at 361 stations after 3 days
29 of the 50 police stations in the capital are back into service
Army deployed at 417 police stations
21 police stations bordering India under BGB’s supervision
Newly appointed Inspector General of Police (IGP) Md Mainul Islam ordered every police personnel to join their work stations within 24 hours on Wednesday. The next day, he urged the people to help police join the police stations.
Services resumed in 29 of the 50 police stations under the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Friday. However, the remaining 21 police stations are yet to start operations. It has been learnt that there is no way to resume operations in these heavily-damaged police stations.
Prothom Alo correspondents in 21 districts and remaining metropolitan areas outside Dhaka reported at least 145 police stations in these areas have started their activities.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, several police officials outside Dhaka said there is still panic among the police. At the same time, many of the police members are raising different sorts of demands before joining the work. Therefore, it has not been possible to resume police activities in full swing yet. However, an arrangement has been made to register GDs (general diaries) and cases if someone wants.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, a top official of Manikganj police said the police members were quite concerned about security. However, all members have already joined the work. It will take a few days for everything to be normal again.
Operations resumed in eight of the 16 police stations under the Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP). It will take more time to resume activities at the Patenga and EPZ police stations. The remaining six police stations also resumed services on a limited scale.
CMP additional commissioner (crime) Abdul Hannan Mia told Prothom Alo the situation would get back to normal within a few days.
Police activities resume in Dhaka
Activities have resumed in 29 police stations under the DMP. The police personnel are joining workstations guarded by the army.
DMP sources say operations resumed in Ramna, Kalabagan, Dhanmondi, Hazaribagh, Kotwali, Chawkbazar, Sutrapur, Demra, Gandaria, Motijheel, Sabujbagh, Shahjahanpur, Sher-e-Bangla Nagar, Hatirjheel, Shah Ali, Kafrul, Bhashantek, Darussalam, Rupnagar, Cantonment, Banani, Uttara South, Uttarkhan and Airport police stations on Friday.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Gulshan police station officer-in-charge (OC) Mazharul Islam said no cases have been registered there since 5 August. Their regular activities started yesterday.
Five military personnel were deployed in front of Gulshan police station in the city. Sub-inspector (SI) Mamun Mia was found working at his table. Only one general diary (GD) was filed with this police station till 12:00 pm Friday.
Members of the Tejgaon police station have also rejoined their posts. However, most of them were in plain clothes. Tejgaon police station OC Mohammad Mohsin said they registered some three GDs as of 1:00 pm Friday.
OC Mohammad Mohsin further said they didn’t want to see the police acting under someone else’s authority. This police official also made the demand of forming an independent police commission.
The Badda police station came under attack on 5 August. It was vandalised and was set on fire. There’s no way of working in that police station. It was learnt that a few of the police members have joined the police station under the watch of military personnel.
One of the army personnel posted in front of the police station was making a list of the police members who have returned to the station on Friday. Three police members including an inspector said that they will resume service under the direction of the officer-in-charge at the police station.
Shahbagh police station sub-inspector (SI) Mainul Islam said they returned to their posts on Thursday. They have prepared inquest reports of two bodies. Besides, they registered a GD.
The activities of New Market police station resumed around 8:00 am today, Friday morning. Many of the police members were in plain clothes on duty there. New Market OC said three GDs had been filed with the police station till 1:00 pm Friday afternoon.
Situation at 21 border-lying police stations
Police services resumed under the watch of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) in 21 police stations bordering India. BGB Headquarters confirmed this in a press release on Friday. It reads that regular operations restarted in 11 bordering police stations in Rangpur range and 10 stations in Khulna under the supervision of the BGB in Rangpur and Khulna ranges.
BGB sources say securities have been beefed up in these police stations considering the ongoing unrest. Intelligence vigilance has been increased in addition to patrols to enhance security.
In the Rangpur range, police services resume in 11 police stations under the guard of BGB troops, including Hakimpur police station of Dinajpur, Hatibandha and Patgram police stations in Lalmonirhat, Haripur in Thakurgaon, Atowari and Tentulia police stations in Panchagarh, Fulbari, Roumari, Char Rajibpur, Kochakata and Dhushmara police stations in Kurigram.
In Khulna range, police activities resumed in 10 bordering 10 police stations on Friday, including Benapole Port police station in Jashore, Kaliganj, Debhata and Kalaroa police stations in Satkhira, Darshana and Jibannagar stations in Chuadanga, Sadar, Mujibnagar and Gangni police stations in Meherpur and Doulatpur police station in Kushtia.