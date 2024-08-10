UN should lead justice and accountability process: AB Party

Amar Bangladesh Party (AB Party) on Saturday met resident coordinator of the United Nations, Gwyn Lewis on Saturday at its hub to talk about the recently formed interim government and their challenges like, ensuring justice and accountability in particular, says a press release.

AB Party urged the UN to lead the investigation process of human rights violations in the country, especially those taking place during the mass uprising in July and August of 2024.

Member secretary of the party, Mojibur Rahman Monju led the delegation that included joint convener and Supreme Court advocate Tajul Islam, joint member secretary Asaduzzaman Fuaad, Zubair Ahmed Bhuiyan and in-charge of AB Party Women wing Nasreen Sultana Mily. Senior human rights advisor of the UN, Huma Khan was also present at the time.