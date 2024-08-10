UN should lead justice and accountability process: AB Party
Amar Bangladesh Party (AB Party) on Saturday met resident coordinator of the United Nations, Gwyn Lewis on Saturday at its hub to talk about the recently formed interim government and their challenges like, ensuring justice and accountability in particular, says a press release.
AB Party urged the UN to lead the investigation process of human rights violations in the country, especially those taking place during the mass uprising in July and August of 2024.
Member secretary of the party, Mojibur Rahman Monju led the delegation that included joint convener and Supreme Court advocate Tajul Islam, joint member secretary Asaduzzaman Fuaad, Zubair Ahmed Bhuiyan and in-charge of AB Party Women wing Nasreen Sultana Mily. Senior human rights advisor of the UN, Huma Khan was also present at the time.
AB Party informed the UN RC about welcoming the interim government which should take necessary reforms before holding a free, fair and credible election. AB Party believes that the worst massacre, akin to genocide, took place in July and August must be thoroughly investigated and all perpetrators must be held accountable.
It is imperative, therefore, that the UN helps and leads the investigation to undertake the process of justice and accountability. Surely, our other development partners and international human rights organisations would also be part of the process which shall pave the way for investigating previous crimes against humanity and other HR violation happened under this regime since 2009.
AB Party delegation talked about the economic challenges that the country is under for years. Interim Government would have to undertake decisive measures to bring discipline in our financial sectors. Restoring law and order situation is crucial for public’s confidence in the interim government.
Mutiny like situations in various prisons and barracks need to be addressed within the shortest period of time. Controversial and repressive acts like cyber or digital security acts should be repealed or amended to make it human rights compliant.
AB Party also feels that wholesale reforms of the state institutions are also important to deliver public service. Removing corrupt and regime-loyal judges including the chief justice are vital to avoid any judicial coup.
Law enforcement agencies have acted beyond their jurisdiction which should be accounted for. Anti-corruption commission, election commission and the civil bureaucracy are also a cause of concern for their partisan role during previous regime.