Rajnath Singh’s remarks on Bangladesh are a matter of concern

Indian defence minister Rajnath Singh, maintaining that India is a peace-loving country, called upon the armed to be prepared to tackle future wars. Rajnath Singh chaired the inaugural Joint Commanders’ Conference (JCC) in the Indian city of Lucknow on 5 September, where made reference to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine and Israel-Hamas conflicts and the current situation in Bangladesh, and exhorted the commanders to analyse these episodes, predict the problems that the country may face in the future, and stay prepared to deal with the “unexpected”.

Indian defence ministry issued a statement on Rajnath Singh’s remarks, which was later published by the Press Bureau of India. Security analysts from Bangladesh, however, think the Indian defence ministry should not have made such remarks.