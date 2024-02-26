PM Hasina writes back to Biden

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has written back to US President Joe Biden. Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud handed over a copy of the letter to Special Assistant to the President and Senior Director for South Asia, US National Security Council (NSC), Eileen Laubacher on Sunday.

It is a response to the letter sent by the US President to the Bangladesh Prime Minister. Bangladesh Ambassador to USA, Muhammad Imran, will hand over the original copy of the letter to White House.

The Foreign Minister has said that they want a new chapter of relations with Bangladesh. “We want to begin a new chapter of relations with them,” he said, adding that the nations will benefit through strengthening the relations.