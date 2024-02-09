Biden's letter: Vibes of ease and unease

Many have seen this letter as a start of normalising relations. Then again, others see this as a sort of compulsion due to geopolitical circumstances. Yet another group has termed this as US spurning the aspirations and hopes of the democracy-loving people of Bangladesh for the sake of its commercial interests. What they all seem to be overlooking is that bilateral relations are not unilinear.

Take the 2018 election for example. Donald Trump, who was the US president at the time, may have been disinterested and unenthusiastic about international affairs, but even so US diplomatic activities were not negligible when it came to the question of free and fair elections in Bangladesh.

Many of us may have forgotten about the attack on the vehicle of the US ambassador at the time, Marcia Bernicat. She too had incurred the displeasure of the ruling party by speaking openly and bluntly about democracy and human rights.

The election of 30 December 2018 leaves no room for defence or debate. It was termed as "voting of the night before", and 19 days after that election, President Trump sent a letter to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Biden's letter this time took an additional 10 days.

So it is nothing exceptional for the president to send a letter to the head of government at the start of the new term after the election. In fact, it would be a deviation from diplomatic norms if no letter came. However the statement of the US state department issued around three weeks ago made it clear that while the US did not reject the elections, it did not accept the election as free and fair either.