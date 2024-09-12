Labour unrest: 219 factories still closed in Ashulia, discussions over payment underway
Some 219 readymade garment factories are still closed today, Thursday, in the Ashulia industrial area of Savar in Dhaka. The factories were declared closed in the wake of the workers' protests demanding raise in the attendance bonus, stopping workers’ layoff, increasing tiffin bill and wages and equal appointment of male workers.
Of these factories, 133 declared general holidays and 86 factories were closed as per the section 13 (1) of the Labour Act-2006.
Industrial police-1 superintendent of police (SP) Mohammad Sarwar Alam disclosed this information around 12:30 pm Thursday.
Earlier, the workers joined their work this morning. However, workers at several factories stopped work to press home their demands. Following that, these factories declared holidays. Meanwhile, members of Bangladesh Army, APBn and police have been deployed in several areas in Narsinhapur. They are patrolling along the road.
SP Sarwar Alam said, “Yesterday, we urged the workers through mikes to join work peacefully. All the sides are in talks to find a way out of this situation. Efforts are underway to resolve the conflicts regarding the demand of the workers. Talks are also underway with the field level officials of the Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments (DIFE).
Sarwar Alam further said, “Some 86 factories are closed today under section 13 (1) of the Labour Act. In all, 133 factories declared holidays. In the factories which are still open, discussions are underway regarding the demands raised by the workers. So far, there have been no reports of any unrest in the area.”