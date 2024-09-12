Labour unrest: 219 factories still closed in Ashulia, discussions over payment underway

Some 219 readymade garment factories are still closed today, Thursday, in the Ashulia industrial area of Savar in Dhaka. The factories were declared closed in the wake of the workers' protests demanding raise in the attendance bonus, stopping workers’ layoff, increasing tiffin bill and wages and equal appointment of male workers.

Of these factories, 133 declared general holidays and 86 factories were closed as per the section 13 (1) of the Labour Act-2006.

Industrial police-1 superintendent of police (SP) Mohammad Sarwar Alam disclosed this information around 12:30 pm Thursday.