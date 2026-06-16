What happened to adviser Zahed at Delhi airport

Prime Minister’s Information and Broadcasting Adviser Zahed Ur Rahman encountered difficulties upon arriving in Delhi to attend a meeting of senior officials of the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA).

On Sunday afternoon, Indian immigration authorities at Indira Gandhi International Airport reportedly denied him entry without providing any reason. Although clearance was later granted following intervention from higher authorities, the adviser chose not to enter India and returned to Dhaka via Colombo on Monday.

Sources in both Dhaka and Delhi told Prothom Alo that Zahed Ur Rahman was kept waiting for about two and a half hours after arriving at the airport. Discussions with diplomats familiar with the matter have provided the following account of the incident.