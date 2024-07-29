4G internet service becomes slower from Monday afternoon
Users of 4G internet services of various telecom mobile operators said they have experienced a slow internet services in Dhaka from Monday afternoon.
Many users even complained to Prothom Alo that they were not receiving the regular internet speed in the mobile’s 4G network.
The complains came a day after the government directed the telecom operators to resume 4G internet services at 3:00 pm on Sunday with a bonus of 5 GB data pack, following a complete internet blackout since 17 July amid the protests and violence centering the students' movement for a reform in the quota system in government jobs.
Broadband internet services were restored on 23 July on a limited scale after the services were suspended at 9:00 pm on 18 July.
Mobile internet users from various areas of the capital including Mirpur, Badda, Jatrabari, Rampura and Dhanmondi said internet services were fine in the morning, but it became slow in the afternoon.
Though the internet speed became slow, 4G network symbol is still shown on the mobile. According to the responsible officials of two mobile telecom operators, the speed of 4G internet service is usually 30 Mbps (megabits per second) or higher in the country.
Tests run on popular internet speed test website Fast.com, owned by US streaming giant Netflix, showed internet speeds varied from 30 Kbps (kilobits per second) to 3 Mbps, which is much lower than 4G services.
Sources said mobile operators are maintaining the internet bandwidth required for 4G fearing reaction from users and loss in businesses. However, government telecommunications and internet regulators can limit the bandwidth, and mobile operators are also obliged to limit bandwidth once they are directed by the regulators to do so.
IT firm Thesoftking chief executive officer Rifaet Islam told Prothom Alo over the mobile phone, “It has been very difficult to do the regular tasks on mobile phones. Internet speed is very slow. 4G service is not working properly.”
MAX IT’s Mahbub Hasan told Prothom Alo, “4G internet is slow and it is not working properly. I am using my mobile connecting to broadband.”
Sabia Sharmin, who works at a bank in the capital’s Motijheel, said, “4G internet is not working properly and it takes long to open a webpage.”
Fida Mahmud Ashfaq is a trader from Pathapath. He said, “Nowadays, all the business activities depends on the internet. People cannot make purchases online and receive various online services due to slow mobile internet. Mobile and online banking also experience problems.”
Prothom Alo could not reach the state minister for post, telecommunication, and information technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak over mobile phone.
His personal assistant, however, told Prothom Alo over the phone that the state minister could be reached after the evening.