Strategic partnership to be stressed during Tokyo visit

Japan has long aspired to take its close cooperation with Bangladesh towards strategic partnership. An official declaration of this strategic partnership may be made during the Tokyo trip of prime minister Sheikh Hasina in April this year.

Speaking to senior officials of the foreign ministry, it was learnt that both countries are preparing to include the issue of strategic partnership in the joint communiqué during the prime minister’s trip.

With this, after China, Bangladesh will officially take its relations with Japan to a strategic level. In October 2016, during the visit of Chinese president Xi Jinping, the strategic partnership between the Bangladesh and China had been declared.