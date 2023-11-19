Attack on Bernicat's convoy: Trial in the case begins

The court has framed charges against nine people in connection with carrying out an attack on the convoy of former US ambassador in Dhaka Marcia Bernicat.

Dhaka's chief metropolitan magistrate court's magistrate Mohammad Nurul Huda Chowdhury on Sunday passed the order.

The court fixed 6 December for recording deposition in the case. The court's assistant Sheikh Tanvir Reza confirmed this to Prothom Alo.

During the charge framing, the accused claimed to be innocent and sought justice.