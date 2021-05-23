17 India returnees test positive for Covid-19

Many Bangladeshi are returning home through the Benapole land port with special permission. Of them, 17 tested positive for Covid-19.

Utpal Roy, medical officer of Benapole Immigration, said on Saturday some 94 Bangladeshis returned home from India and they have been kept at Jashore Gazir Darga Madrasah and other quarantine centres for 14-day mandatory quarantine.

If they test negative for Covid-19 they will be released later, he said. However, those who have tested positive have been kept at the red zone of coronavirus unit.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the Indian variant has already spread to 60 countries across the world.

The Bangladeshi citizens currently travelling to India for treatment or having visas with validity for less than 15 days could enter Bangladesh only through Benapole, Akhaura and Burimari land ports after taking permission from Bangladesh missions in New Delhi, Kolkata, and Agartala and with mandatory Covid-negative certificate obtained within 72 hours of entry.