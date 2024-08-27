Home ministry to extend full cooperation to UN fact finding team

Home affairs adviser Lt Gen (retd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury Tuesday assured that his ministry would provide all out cooperation to the United Nations (UN) fact-finding team for investigation into the crimes and acts against humanity in the last two months from 5 June to 5 August.

“We will cooperate completely with the UN fact-finding team to probe into the matters in an independent, full, fair and neutral manner,” he said.