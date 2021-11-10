18 new species of fish in the country

Some 16 new species have been added to the list of fish in the country as a group of researchers of Chittagong University has identified these species in and around St. Martin's Island in the south-east coast.

The research was conducted in three phases from 2018 to 2020. The results of the study were published on the websites of three separate international publications.

Researchers have discovered these species by conducting scientific research in the tide pool (small water reservoir created from tides) of the rocky beach on the east and west coasts of St. Martin's Island, the shallow water of the west coast and the coastal areas of Teknaf.